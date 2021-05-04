Programmation musicale
Mardi 4 mai 2021
Dans la famille Haydn, je demande le frère, Johann Evangelist, le ténor, et l'autre frère...
Avec des oeuvres de Johann Michael Haydn, Mozart, CPE Bach et Joseph Haydn, bien sûr !
L'Ephéméride :
Les Tuyaux de Kerscho !
Quelle musique entendez-vous sur le tableau " L’Aveugle, le chien et le perroquet " ?
- Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 7 mai en vous inspirant de ce tableau actuellement visible dans l'exposition en ligne "François Auguste Biard, peintre voyageur", sur le site de Paris Musées. Première rétrospective au travers de 20 œuvres emblématiques.
La chronique : " Les grands Macabres "
- Pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale :
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Michael Haydncompositeur
Concerto en Ré Maj : III. Presto / Pour trombone et orchestreRichard Tognetti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre D'Australie, Christian Lindberg : TromboneAlbum Classical trombone concertos Label Bis (CD-1248) Année 2004
- 11h05Michael Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 1. Allegro assaiChristian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De LausanneAlbum Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
- 11h09Michael Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 2. AndantinoChristian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De LausanneAlbum Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
- 11h11Michael Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 3. MenuetChristian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De LausanneAlbum Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
- 11h14Michael Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 4. Finale. AllegroChristian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De LausanneAlbum Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
- 11h19Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Quatuor en Sol Maj Wq 95 H 539 : Presto - pour flûte traversière alto et clavecinBarthold Kuijken : Flûte traversière baroque, Ann Cnop : Alto (instrument), Ewald Demeyere : ClavecinAlbum Bach vs Haydn Label Accent (ACC24293) Année 2015
- 11h26Joseph Haydncompositeur
Trio en Fa Maj HOB XV : 17 : Finale. Tempo di men - pour flûte traversière violoncelle et pianoBarthold Kuijken : Flûte traversière baroque, Wieland Kuijken : Violoncelle, Piet Kuijken : PianoforteAlbum Bach vs Haydn Label Accent (ACC24293) Année 2015
- 11h34Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Duo K 487 n°2 - arrangement pour violon et altoRachel Podger : Violon, Jane Rogers : Alto (instrument)Album Mozart et Michael Haydn : Sonates en duo pour violon et alto Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 32411) Année 2011
