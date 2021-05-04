Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 4 mai 2021
1h 54mn

Dans la famille Haydn, je demande le frère, Johann Evangelist, le ténor, et l'autre frère...

Avec des oeuvres de Johann Michael Haydn, Mozart, CPE Bach et Joseph Haydn, bien sûr !

Joseph Haydn, gravure de Thomas Hardy, 1792. Gallica - BnF. Johann Evangelist Haydn

L'Ephéméride :

Les Tuyaux de Kerscho !

Quelle musique entendez-vous sur le tableau " L’Aveugle, le chien et le perroquet " ?

François Auguste Biard : L’Aveugle, le chien et le perroquet, 1846. Huile sur toile, 27,5 × 22 cm. Collection particulière
  • Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 7 mai en vous inspirant de ce tableau actuellement visible dans l'exposition en ligne "François Auguste Biard, peintre voyageur", sur le site de Paris Musées. Première rétrospective au travers de 20 œuvres emblématiques.

La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " 

  • Pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : 
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    HAYDN Concerto en Ré Maj : III. Presto / Pour trombone et orchestre - CHRISTIAN LINDBERG
    Michael Haydncompositeur

    Concerto en Ré Maj : III. Presto / Pour trombone et orchestre

    Richard Tognetti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre D'Australie, Christian Lindberg : Trombone
    Album Classical trombone concertos Label Bis (CD-1248) Année 2004
  • 11h05
    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 1. Allegro assai
    Michael Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 1. Allegro assai

    Christian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne
    Album Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
  • 11h09
    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 2. Andantino
    Michael Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 2. Andantino

    Christian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne
    Album Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
  • 11h11
    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 3. Menuet
    Michael Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 3. Menuet

    Christian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne
    Album Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
  • 11h14
    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 4. Finale. Allegro
    Michael Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°11 en Si bémol Maj MH 82/184 P 9 : 4. Finale. Allegro

    Christian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne
    Album Michael Haydn : Requiem et symphonies Label Mdg (MDG 340 1245-2) Année 2004
  • 11h19
    Quatuor en Sol Maj Wq 95 H 539 : Presto - pour flûte traversière alto et clavecin - BARTHOLD KUIJKEN
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Quatuor en Sol Maj Wq 95 H 539 : Presto - pour flûte traversière alto et clavecin

    Barthold Kuijken : Flûte traversière baroque, Ann Cnop : Alto (instrument), Ewald Demeyere : Clavecin
    Album Bach vs Haydn Label Accent (ACC24293) Année 2015
  • 11h26
    Trio en Fa Maj HOB XV : 17 : Finale. Tempo di men - pour flûte traversière violoncelle et piano - BARTHOLD KUIJKEN
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Trio en Fa Maj HOB XV : 17 : Finale. Tempo di men - pour flûte traversière violoncelle et piano

    Barthold Kuijken : Flûte traversière baroque, Wieland Kuijken : Violoncelle, Piet Kuijken : Pianoforte
    Album Bach vs Haydn Label Accent (ACC24293) Année 2015
  • 11h34
    Duo K 487 n°2 - arrangement pour violon et alto - RACHEL PODGER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Duo K 487 n°2 - arrangement pour violon et alto

    Rachel Podger : Violon, Jane Rogers : Alto (instrument)
    Album Mozart et Michael Haydn : Sonates en duo pour violon et alto Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 32411) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
