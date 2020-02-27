Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 27 février 2020
A vos agendas: notre choix parmi les prochains concerts à Radio France,
avec Dvorak, Tan Dun, Mozart, Toumanian Mek, Janacek, Markus Alt, Saint-Saëns....
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 (Jupiter) : Allegro vivaceWolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de PragueAlbum Wolfgang Sawallisch à Prague Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU 4140-2) Année 2013
- 11h12Tradit Catalognecompositeur
Le chant des oiseaux - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestreRadoslaw Szulc : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Stuttgart, Pablo Ferrandez : VioloncelleAlbum Schumann et Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Onyx (ONYX 4127) Année 2014
- 11h17Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Scherzo - pour 2 violons et altoL'Ensemble Scharoun De Berlin, Wolfram Brandl : Violon, Rachel Schmidt : Violon, Micha Afkham : Alto (instrument)Album L'ensemble Scharoun de Berlin interprète Anton Dvorak Label Tudor (7187) Année 2015
- 11h22Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Thème et variations - pour 2 violons et altoL'Ensemble Scharoun De Berlin, Wolfram Brandl : Violon, Rachel Schmidt : Violon, Micha Afkham : Alto (instrument)Album L'ensemble Scharoun de Berlin interprète Anton Dvorak Label Tudor (7187) Année 2015
- 11h29Leos Janacekcompositeur
Otce nas JW IV/29 (Notre Père JW IV/29) - pour ténor choeur mixte harpe et harmoniumCappella Amsterdam, Daniel Reuss, Radio Blazers Ensemble, Thomas Walker : Ténor, Ernestine Stoop : Harpe, Dirk Luijmes : HarmoniumAlbum Leos Janacek : Oeuvres pour choeur Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902097) Année 2012
- 11h46Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°2 en si bémol maj op 19 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo : Molto AllegroArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Christian Zacharias : PianoAlbum Beethoven : les 5 concertos pour piano Label Cascavelle (VEL 3118/1)
- 11h53Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur
Herr wenn ich nur dir BuxWV 38La Rêveuse, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Stephan Dudermel : Violon, Fiona Emilie Poupard : Violon, Florence Bolton : Basse de viole, Sebastien Wonner : Orgue, Carsten Lohff : Clavecin, Benjamin Perrot : ThéorbeAlbum Buxtehude : Cantates pour voix seule Label Mirare (MIR442D) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 26 février 2020
Marcel Pagnol aurait 125 ans
1h 54mn
émission suivantevendredi 28 février 2020