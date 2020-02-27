Allegretto
Jeudi 27 février 2020
A vos agendas: notre choix parmi les prochains concerts à Radio France,

avec Dvorak, Tan Dun, Mozart, Toumanian Mek, Janacek, Markus Alt, Saint-Saëns....

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 (Jupiter) : Allegro vivace
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 (Jupiter) : Allegro vivace

    Wolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de Prague
    Album Wolfgang Sawallisch à Prague Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU 4140-2) Année 2013
  • 11h12
    Le chant des oiseaux - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre - PABLO FERRANDEZ
    Tradit Catalognecompositeur

    Le chant des oiseaux - arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Radoslaw Szulc : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Stuttgart, Pablo Ferrandez : Violoncelle
    Album Schumann et Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Onyx (ONYX 4127) Année 2014
  • 11h17
    Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Scherzo - pour 2 violons et alto - L'ENSEMBLE SCHAROUN DE BERLIN
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Scherzo - pour 2 violons et alto

    L'Ensemble Scharoun De Berlin, Wolfram Brandl : Violon, Rachel Schmidt : Violon, Micha Afkham : Alto (instrument)
    Album L'ensemble Scharoun de Berlin interprète Anton Dvorak Label Tudor (7187) Année 2015
  • 11h22
    Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Thème et variations - pour 2 violons et alto - L'ENSEMBLE SCHAROUN DE BERLIN
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Terzetto en Ut Maj op 74 B 148 : Thème et variations - pour 2 violons et alto

    L'Ensemble Scharoun De Berlin, Wolfram Brandl : Violon, Rachel Schmidt : Violon, Micha Afkham : Alto (instrument)
    Album L'ensemble Scharoun de Berlin interprète Anton Dvorak Label Tudor (7187) Année 2015
  • 11h29
    Otce nas JW IV/29 (Notre Père JW IV/29) - pour ténor choeur mixte harpe et harmonium - DANIEL REUSS
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Otce nas JW IV/29 (Notre Père JW IV/29) - pour ténor choeur mixte harpe et harmonium

    Cappella Amsterdam, Daniel Reuss, Radio Blazers Ensemble, Thomas Walker : Ténor, Ernestine Stoop : Harpe, Dirk Luijmes : Harmonium
    Album Leos Janacek : Oeuvres pour choeur Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902097) Année 2012
  • 11h46
    Concerto n°2 en si bémol maj op 19 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo : Molto Allegro - CHRISTIAN ZACHARIAS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en si bémol maj op 19 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo : Molto Allegro

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Christian Zacharias : Piano
    Album Beethoven : les 5 concertos pour piano Label Cascavelle (VEL 3118/1)
  • 11h53
    Herr wenn ich nur dir BuxWV 38 - MAILYS DE VILLOUTREYS
    Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur

    Herr wenn ich nur dir BuxWV 38

    La Rêveuse, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Stephan Dudermel : Violon, Fiona Emilie Poupard : Violon, Florence Bolton : Basse de viole, Sebastien Wonner : Orgue, Carsten Lohff : Clavecin, Benjamin Perrot : Théorbe
    Album Buxtehude : Cantates pour voix seule Label Mirare (MIR442D) Année 2020
