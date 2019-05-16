Allegretto
Allegretto
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 13hMusique classique
Jeudi 16 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Legrenzi, Mysliveček, Liszt

Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Legrenzi, Mysliveček, Liszt
Gagnez des places pour le concert de Kun Woo Paik , © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

On vous offre des places

Gagnez des places pour le récital du pianiste Kun Woo Paik le mercredi 22 mai à 20h30 à La Salle Gaveau à Paris.

Au programme : Chopin.

Scarlatti

  • La Sonate K205 en fa Majeur (Vivo) de Domenico Scarlatti par Lars Ulrik Mortensen enregistrée à la Salle Pasteur à Montpellier.
  • La Sonate K206 en mi Majeur (Andante) de Domenico Scarlatti par Bertrand Cuillerenregistrée auThéâtre de l’Usine à St-Céré.
  • La Sonate K207 en mi Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Bertrand Cuiller enregistrée au Théâtre de l’Usine à St-Céré.

Quelle musique voyez-vous sur le tableau "Joueuse de luth" d'August Macke ?

L'émission Allegretto vous propose de participer à la programmation musicale du vendredi 17 mai en vous inspirant du tableau "Joueuse de luth" d'August Macke.

August Macke Joueuse de luth (Lautenspielerin) Paris, Centre Pompidou -Musée national d'art moderne -Centre de création industrielle
August Macke Joueuse de luth (Lautenspielerin) Paris, Centre Pompidou -Musée national d'art moderne -Centre de création industrielle, © Centre Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / image Centre Pompidou, MNAM-

Ce tableau est actuellement visible au Musée de l'Orangerie à Paris dans le cadre de l'exposition "Franz Marc / August Macke. L'aventure du Cavalier bleu" visible du  6 mars au 17 juin 2019

Pour participer, cliquez sur l'onglet Contactez-nous pour nous transmettre votre programmation.

La programmation musicale :
    11:00
    Giovanni Legrenzi

    Sonate op 10 n°1 - pour cordes et basse continue

    Manfredo Kraemer, The Rare Fruits CouncilLABEL : AMBRONAYANNÉE : 2011
    11:08
    Baldassare Galuppi

    Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Dixit Dominus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestre

    Giulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
    11:11
    Baldassare Galuppi

    Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Juravit Dominus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestre

    Giulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
    11:16
    Baldassare Galuppi

    Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Judicabit in nationibus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestre

    Giulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
    11:20
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto italien en fa maj bwv 971 : allegro - pour clavier / orchestration pour violon et orchestre

    Rinaldo Alessandrini, Concerto Italiano, Francesca VicariLABEL : OPUS 111ANNÉE : 2002
    11:25
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - (ohne bezeichnung) / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre II

    Evgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
    11:29
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - andante / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre II

    Evgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
    11:35
    Jean Sébastien Bach

    Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - presto / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre II

    Evgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
    11:40
    Johann Rosenmuller

    6 sonates : Sonate n°12 - de 2 à 5 instruments à cordes et basse continue

    Manfredo Kraemer, The Rare Fruits CouncilLABEL : AMBRONAYANNÉE : 2011
    11:46
    Johann Adolf Hasse

    Artaserse : Tu vuoi ch'io viva o cara (Duo Arbace et Mandane)

    Andres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Simone Kermes, Vivica GenauxLABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2014
    11:53
    Franz Liszt

    Années de pélerinage supplément a la 2ème année s 162 - Venise et Naples s 162 : canzone . chanson

    Nicholas AngelichLABEL : MIRARE
    11:58
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Black black is the color

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:01
    Tradit

    Folk songs : I Wonder a I wander

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:03
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Loosin' yelav

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:05
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Rossignol et du bois

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:07
    Tradit

    Folk songs : A la fimminisca

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:09
    Divers

    Folk songs : La donna ideale

    Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:10
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Ballo

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:11
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Mottettu de tristura

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:13
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Malorous qu'o uno fenno

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:14
    Tradit

    Folk songs : La fiolaire

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:17
    Tradit

    Folk songs : Love song

    Luciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
    12:21
    Josef Myslivecek

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj : 2. Larghetto

    Vaclav Luks, Collegium 1704, Leila SchayeghLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
    12:26
    Josef Myslivecek

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj : 3. Allegro

    Vaclav Luks, Collegium 1704, Leila SchayeghLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
    12:32
    Giuseppe Verdi

    Il trovatore : Di quella pira

    Richard Bonynge, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano PavarottiLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2005
    12:35
    Frederic Chopin

    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : Kujawiak

    Antoni Wit, Kun-woo PaikALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
    12:39
    Domenico Scarlatti

    SONATE K 205 EN F MAJEUR

    Lars Ulrich Mortensen
    12:46

    Sonate K 206 en mi majeur

    Bertrand Cuiller
    12:55

    Sonate K 207 en mi majeur

    Bertrand Cuiller
