Programmation musicale
Allegretto
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 13hMusique classique
Jeudi 16 mai 2019
Le programme musical de Denisa Kerschova : Legrenzi, Mysliveček, Liszt
Scarlatti
- La Sonate K205 en fa Majeur (Vivo) de Domenico Scarlatti par Lars Ulrik Mortensen enregistrée à la Salle Pasteur à Montpellier.
- La Sonate K206 en mi Majeur (Andante) de Domenico Scarlatti par Bertrand Cuillerenregistrée auThéâtre de l’Usine à St-Céré.
- La Sonate K207 en mi Majeur (Allegro) de Domenico Scarlatti par Bertrand Cuiller enregistrée au Théâtre de l’Usine à St-Céré.
La programmation musicale :
11:00
Giovanni Legrenzi
Sonate op 10 n°1 - pour cordes et basse continueManfredo Kraemer, The Rare Fruits CouncilLABEL : AMBRONAYANNÉE : 2011
11:08
Baldassare Galuppi
Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Dixit Dominus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestreGiulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
11:11
Baldassare Galuppi
Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Juravit Dominus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestreGiulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
11:16
Baldassare Galuppi
Psaume 110 : Dixit Dominus : Judicabit in nationibus - pour soprano contralto choeur mixte et orchestreGiulio Prandi, Choeur Ghislieri, Consort Ghislier, Roberta Invernizzi, Romina BassoLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 2012
11:20
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto italien en fa maj bwv 971 : allegro - pour clavier / orchestration pour violon et orchestreRinaldo Alessandrini, Concerto Italiano, Francesca VicariLABEL : OPUS 111ANNÉE : 2002
11:25
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - (ohne bezeichnung) / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre IIEvgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
11:29
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - andante / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre IIEvgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
11:35
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto dans le gout italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 - presto / Pour piano / Clavierubung livre IIEvgeni KoroliovLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2000
11:40
Johann Rosenmuller
6 sonates : Sonate n°12 - de 2 à 5 instruments à cordes et basse continueManfredo Kraemer, The Rare Fruits CouncilLABEL : AMBRONAYANNÉE : 2011
11:46
Johann Adolf Hasse
Artaserse : Tu vuoi ch'io viva o cara (Duo Arbace et Mandane)Andres Gabetta, Cappella Gabetta, Simone Kermes, Vivica GenauxLABEL : Sony ClassicalANNÉE : 2014
11:53
Franz Liszt
Années de pélerinage supplément a la 2ème année s 162 - Venise et Naples s 162 : canzone . chansonNicholas AngelichLABEL : MIRARE
11:58
Tradit
Folk songs : Black black is the colorLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:01
Tradit
Folk songs : I Wonder a I wanderLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:03
Tradit
Folk songs : Loosin' yelavLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:05
Tradit
Folk songs : Rossignol et du boisLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:07
Tradit
Folk songs : A la fimminiscaLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:09
Divers
Folk songs : La donna idealeCathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:10
Tradit
Folk songs : BalloLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:11
Tradit
Folk songs : Mottettu de tristuraLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:13
Tradit
Folk songs : Malorous qu'o uno fennoLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:14
Tradit
Folk songs : La fiolaireLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:17
Tradit
Folk songs : Love songLuciano Berio, Orchestre Du Theatre La Fenice, Cathy BerberianLABEL : STRADIVARIUS
12:21
Josef Myslivecek
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj : 2. LarghettoVaclav Luks, Collegium 1704, Leila SchayeghLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
12:26
Josef Myslivecek
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj : 3. AllegroVaclav Luks, Collegium 1704, Leila SchayeghLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2018
12:32
Giuseppe Verdi
Il trovatore : Di quella piraRichard Bonynge, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano PavarottiLABEL : DeccaANNÉE : 2005
12:35
Frederic Chopin
Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre sur des airs polonais en La Maj op 13 : KujawiakAntoni Wit, Kun-woo PaikALBUM : Decca Sound : The Piano Edition / CD 43LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2003
12:39
Domenico Scarlatti
SONATE K 205 EN F MAJEURLars Ulrich Mortensen
12:46
Sonate K 206 en mi majeurBertrand Cuiller
12:55
Sonate K 207 en mi majeurBertrand Cuiller
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration
