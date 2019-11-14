Allegretto
Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 14 novembre 2019
1h 54mn

Dans la discothèque idéale de Karine Deshayes, on trouve...

Haydn, Mozart, Chopin, Haendel... et France Gall !

Karine Deshayes, © Aymeric Giraudel

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Si, maman si - FRANCE GALL
    France Gall

    Si, maman si

    Berger Michel : compositeur, Berger Michel : auteur
    Album Quand On Est Ensemble Label Apache/cmbm Année 2005
  • 11h08
    Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 1. Allegro - HERMANN BAUMANN
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 1. Allegro

    IONA BROWN : chef d'orchestre, ACADEMY OF SAINT-MARTIN-IN-THE-FIELDS
    Album Haydn Et Pokorny : Concertos Pour Cor Label Philips Année 1989
  • 11h13
    Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 2. Adagio - HERMANN BAUMANN
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 2. Adagio

    IONA BROWN : chef d'orchestre, ACADEMY OF SAINT-MARTIN-IN-THE-FIELDS
    Album Haydn Et Pokorny : Concertos Pour Cor Label Philips Année 1989
  • 11h22
    The Lady Is A Tramp - duet with Lady Gaga - TONY BENNETT
    Tony Bennett

    The Lady Is A Tramp - duet with Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga
    Album Duets Ii Label Columbia/ Sony (88697974892) Année 2011
  • 11h28
    7 variations sur le menuet de Don Giovanni de Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - CYPRIEN KATSARIS
    Franz Xaver Mozartcompositeur

    7 variations sur le menuet de Don Giovanni de Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Cyprien Katsaris : Piano
    Album La Famille Mozart Label Piano 21 (P21 019) Année 2004
  • 11h40
    Don Giovanni : Non sperar se non m'uccidi (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et Leporello - JEAN SEBASTIEN BOU
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Non sperar se non m'uccidi (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et Leporello

    Jeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
  • 11h41
    Don Giovanni : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur Don Giovanni et Leporello - JEAN SEBASTIEN BOU
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur Don Giovanni et Leporello

    Jeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Le Commandeur
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
  • 11h44
    Don Giovanni : Leporello ove sei (Acte I Sc 2) Don Giovanni et Leporello - STEPHANE PETITJEAN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Leporello ove sei (Acte I Sc 2) Don Giovanni et Leporello

    Jeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Choeur De Radio France, Stephane Petitjean, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julie Boulianne : Mezzo-soprano, Donna Elvira, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Anna Grevelius : Mezzo-soprano, Zerlina, Marc Scoffoni : Baryton (voix), Masetto, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Le Commandeur
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
  • 11h44
    Don Giovanni : Ah del padre in periglio / Ma qual mai s'offre (Acte I Sc 3) Récitatif et duo Donna Anna et Don Ottavio - MYRTO PAPATANASIU
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Ah del padre in periglio / Ma qual mai s'offre (Acte I Sc 3) Récitatif et duo Donna Anna et Don Ottavio

    Jeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don Ottavio
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
  • 11h47
    Don Giovanni : Fuggi crudele fuggi (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Donna Anna et Don Ottavio - MYRTO PAPATANASIU
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Fuggi crudele fuggi (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Donna Anna et Don Ottavio

    Jeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don Ottavio
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
