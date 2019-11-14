Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 14 novembre 2019
Dans la discothèque idéale de Karine Deshayes, on trouve...
Haydn, Mozart, Chopin, Haendel... et France Gall !
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01France Gall
Si, maman siBerger Michel : compositeur, Berger Michel : auteurAlbum Quand On Est Ensemble Label Apache/cmbm Année 2005
- 11h08JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 1. AllegroIONA BROWN : chef d'orchestre, ACADEMY OF SAINT-MARTIN-IN-THE-FIELDSAlbum Haydn Et Pokorny : Concertos Pour Cor Label Philips Année 1989
- 11h13JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
Concerto pour cor nº1 en Ré Maj HOB VIId : 3 : 2. AdagioIONA BROWN : chef d'orchestre, ACADEMY OF SAINT-MARTIN-IN-THE-FIELDSAlbum Haydn Et Pokorny : Concertos Pour Cor Label Philips Année 1989
- 11h22Tony Bennett
The Lady Is A Tramp - duet with Lady GagaLady GagaAlbum Duets Ii Label Columbia/ Sony (88697974892) Année 2011
- 11h28Franz Xaver Mozartcompositeur
7 variations sur le menuet de Don Giovanni de Wolfgang Amadeus MozartCyprien Katsaris : PianoAlbum La Famille Mozart Label Piano 21 (P21 019) Année 2004
- 11h40Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Non sperar se non m'uccidi (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et LeporelloJeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna AnnaAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
- 11h41Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur Don Giovanni et LeporelloJeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Le CommandeurAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
- 11h44Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Leporello ove sei (Acte I Sc 2) Don Giovanni et LeporelloJeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Choeur De Radio France, Stephane Petitjean, Jean Sebastien Bou : Baryton (voix), Don Giovanni, Robert Gleadow : Baryton-basse (voix), Leporello, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julie Boulianne : Mezzo-soprano, Donna Elvira, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Anna Grevelius : Mezzo-soprano, Zerlina, Marc Scoffoni : Baryton (voix), Masetto, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Le CommandeurAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
- 11h44Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Ah del padre in periglio / Ma qual mai s'offre (Acte I Sc 3) Récitatif et duo Donna Anna et Don OttavioJeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don OttavioAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
- 11h47Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Fuggi crudele fuggi (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Donna Anna et Don OttavioJeremie Rhorer : chef d'orchestre, Le Cercle De L'Harmonie, Myrto Papatanasiu : Soprano, Donna Anna, Julien Behr : Ténor, Don OttavioAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 (Intégrale) Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
