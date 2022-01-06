Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 6 janvier 2022
Des personnages bègues à l'opéra
Dans "La fiancée vendue" de Smetana, "Billy Budd" de Britten, "La flûte enchantée" de Mozart, "Giasone" de Cavalli ou encore "Le maschere" de Mascagni....
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Bedrich Smetanacompositeur
La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens. Skocna (Acte III Sc 2)Zdenek Chalabala : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De Prague, Choeur Du Theatre National De Prague, Vaclav Bednar : Baryton (voix), Krusina, Jaroslava Dobra : Soprano, Ludmila, Drahomira Tikalova : Soprano, Marenka, Jaroslav Horacek : Basse (voix), Micha, Stepanka Stepanova : Contralto, Hata, Oldrich Kovar : Ténor, Vasek, Ivo Zidek : Ténor, Jenik, Eduard Haken : Basse (voix), Kecal, Rudolf Vonasek : Ténor, Comédien principal, Jarmila Pechova : Soprano, Esmeralda, Jiri Joran : Basse (voix), Un indienAlbum La fiancée vendue (intégrale) Label Supraphon (SU 0040-2 612) Année 1960
- 11h08Bedrich Smetanacompositeur
La fiancée vendue : Pojdte, lidicky. Finale (Acte II Sc 6) Kecal Jenik Krusina et choeurZdenek Chalabala : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De Prague, Choeur Du Theatre National De Prague, Eduard Haken : Basse (voix), Kecal, Ivo Zidek : Ténor, Jenik, Vaclav Bednar : Baryton (voix), KrusinaAlbum La fiancée vendue (intégrale) Label Supraphon (SU 0040-2 612) Année 1960
- 11h14Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Le corsoGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
- 11h15Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : TartagliaGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
- 11h16Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : IsabelleGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
- 11h17Darius Milhaudcompositeur
Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : RosettaGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
