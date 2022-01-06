Allegretto
Jeudi 6 janvier 2022
1h 28mn

Des personnages bègues à l'opéra

Dans "La fiancée vendue" de Smetana, "Billy Budd" de Britten, "La flûte enchantée" de Mozart, "Giasone" de Cavalli ou encore "Le maschere" de Mascagni....

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens. Skocna (Acte III Sc 2) - VACLAV BEDNAR
    Bedrich Smetanacompositeur

    La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens. Skocna (Acte III Sc 2)

    Zdenek Chalabala : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De Prague, Choeur Du Theatre National De Prague, Vaclav Bednar : Baryton (voix), Krusina, Jaroslava Dobra : Soprano, Ludmila, Drahomira Tikalova : Soprano, Marenka, Jaroslav Horacek : Basse (voix), Micha, Stepanka Stepanova : Contralto, Hata, Oldrich Kovar : Ténor, Vasek, Ivo Zidek : Ténor, Jenik, Eduard Haken : Basse (voix), Kecal, Rudolf Vonasek : Ténor, Comédien principal, Jarmila Pechova : Soprano, Esmeralda, Jiri Joran : Basse (voix), Un indien
    Album La fiancée vendue (intégrale) Label Supraphon (SU 0040-2 612) Année 1960
  • 11h08
    La fiancée vendue : Pojdte, lidicky. Finale (Acte II Sc 6) Kecal Jenik Krusina et choeur - EDUARD HAKEN
    Bedrich Smetanacompositeur

    La fiancée vendue : Pojdte, lidicky. Finale (Acte II Sc 6) Kecal Jenik Krusina et choeur

    Zdenek Chalabala : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De Prague, Choeur Du Theatre National De Prague, Eduard Haken : Basse (voix), Kecal, Ivo Zidek : Ténor, Jenik, Vaclav Bednar : Baryton (voix), Krusina
    Album La fiancée vendue (intégrale) Label Supraphon (SU 0040-2 612) Année 1960
  • 11h14
    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Le corso - MICHEL BEROFF
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Le corso

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
  • 11h15
    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Tartaglia - MICHEL BEROFF
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Tartaglia

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
  • 11h16
    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Isabelle - MICHEL BEROFF
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Isabelle

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
  • 11h17
    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Rosetta - MICHEL BEROFF
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    Le carnaval d'Aix op 83b pour piano et orchestre : Rosetta

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Michel Béroff : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 10 Label Erato (0190295953522/10) Année 2016
