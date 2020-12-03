Programmation musicale
Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 3 décembre 2020
Que du rouge !
Avec, Trenet, Daniel-Lesur, Nino Rota, Franz Waxman, Piazzola, Ravel, Offenbach...
Piano au cinéma :
- " Five easy pieces " de Bob Rafelson,
avec Jack Nicholson, est sorti en 1971. Le film raconte l'histoire d’un jeune bourgeois devenu ouvrier pétrolier, qui a épousé une jeune serveuse et dont l'existence cache qu'il est un prodige du piano. Lorsqu'il apprend que son père est mourant, il se rend à la maison familiale avec sa petite amie Rayette... Jusqu'au jour où il abandonne tout et part vers le nord
extrait :
Les tuyaux de Kerscho !
La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :
- pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Rossano, une voix pour les émigrants "
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Nino Rotacompositeur
Amarcord : Tutti a vedere il RexCarlo Savina : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie : ChantAlbum Bof / Amarcord Label Cam (74321 10817 2) Année 1991
- 11h04Franz Waxmancompositeur, Franz Waxmanchef d'orchestre
Fantaisie de Carmen - pour violon et orchestreGeorges Bizet : compositeur, Orchestre Symphonique De Hollywood, Isaac Stern : ViolonAlbum Celebration Isaac Stern Label Cbc Records (M4K 42003)
- 11h13Cecilia BartoliMezzo-soprano
La coccinelleGeorges Bizet : compositeur, Myung Whun Chung : PianoAlbum Chant d'amour Label Decca (DECA 452667-2) Année 1996
- 11h20Astor Piazzollacompositeur
3 tangos : 1. 3 minutos con la realidad - arrangement pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteurAlbum Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
- 11h23Mariano Morescompositeur
Taquito militar - arrangement pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Alejandro Petrasso : Piano, Alejandro Petrasso : auteurAlbum Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
- 11h25Astor Piazzollacompositeur
3 tangos : 2. Oblivion - arrangement pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteurAlbum Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
- 11h29Astor Piazzollacompositeur
3 tangos : 3. Libertango - arrangement pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteurAlbum Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Denisa KerschovaProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
