Allegretto
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi au vendredi à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 3 décembre 2020
1h 54mn

Que du rouge !

Avec, Trenet, Daniel-Lesur, Nino Rota, Franz Waxman, Piazzola, Ravel, Offenbach...

Filtre rouge sur lumières et paillettes, © Getty

Piano au cinéma :

  • " Five easy pieces " de Bob Rafelson,

avec Jack Nicholson, est sorti en 1971. Le film raconte l'histoire d’un jeune bourgeois devenu ouvrier pétrolier, qui a épousé une jeune serveuse et dont l'existence cache qu'il est un prodige du piano. Lorsqu'il apprend que son père est mourant, il se rend à la maison familiale avec sa petite amie Rayette... Jusqu'au jour où il abandonne tout et part vers le nord

extrait :

Les tuyaux de Kerscho !

La chronique : " Les grands Macabres " :

  • pour retrouver la chronique de Bertrand Dicale : " Rossano, une voix pour les émigrants "    

C'est ici  !

  • 11h01
    Amarcord : Tutti a vedere il rex - NON IDENTIFIE
    Nino Rotacompositeur

    Amarcord : Tutti a vedere il Rex

    Carlo Savina : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie : Chant
    Album Bof / Amarcord Label Cam (74321 10817 2) Année 1991
  • 11h04
    Fantaisie de Carmen - pour violon et orchestre - ISAAC STERN
    Franz Waxmancompositeur, Franz Waxmanchef d'orchestre

    Fantaisie de Carmen - pour violon et orchestre

    Georges Bizet : compositeur, Orchestre Symphonique De Hollywood, Isaac Stern : Violon
    Album Celebration Isaac Stern Label Cbc Records (M4K 42003)
  • 11h13
    La coccinelle - CECILIA BARTOLI
    Cecilia BartoliMezzo-soprano

    La coccinelle

    Georges Bizet : compositeur, Myung Whun Chung : Piano
    Album Chant d'amour Label Decca (DECA 452667-2) Année 1996
  • 11h20
    3 tangos : 1. 3 minutos con la realidad - arrangement pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Astor Piazzollacompositeur

    3 tangos : 1. 3 minutos con la realidad - arrangement pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteur
    Album Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
  • 11h23
    Taquito militar - arrangement pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Mariano Morescompositeur

    Taquito militar - arrangement pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Alejandro Petrasso : Piano, Alejandro Petrasso : auteur
    Album Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
  • 11h25
    3 tangos : 2. Oblivion - arrangement pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Astor Piazzollacompositeur

    3 tangos : 2. Oblivion - arrangement pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteur
    Album Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
  • 11h29
    3 tangos : 3. Libertango - arrangement pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Astor Piazzollacompositeur

    3 tangos : 3. Libertango - arrangement pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : Piano, Eduardo Hubert : auteur
    Album Martha Argerich : The Lugano recordings - Legendary live performances / CD 22 Label Warner Classics (190295948979/22)
