Allegretto animato
Programmation musicale
Allegretto animato
Par Denisa Kerschova
du lundi à vendredi à 12hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Mercredi 21 avril 2021
5 min

Allegretto animato du mercredi 21 avril 2021

Chaque jour, une oeuvre, un animal

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 20 avril 2021
5 min
Allegretto animato du mardi 20 avril 2021
émission suivante
jeudi 22 avril 2021
5 min
Allegretto animato du jeudi 22 avril 2021