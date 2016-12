" Sur deux poèmes de W.B. Yeats " de Vincent Lê Quang (Rediffusion 1/5)

Le premier de ces cinq mouvements pour voix et ensemble instrumental s'intitule "Escarpolette" ; il s'articule sur la première strophe du poème d'amour de Yeats , "Down by the salley gardens", d'humeur très mélancolique...

"Down by the salley gardens" by William Butler Yeats

Down by the salley gardens my love and I did meet;

She passed the salley gardens with little snow-white feet.

She bid me take love easy, as the leaves grow on the tree;

But I, being young and foolish, with her would not agree.

In a field by the river my love and I did stand,

And on my leaning shoulder she laid her snow-white hand.

She bid me take life easy, as the grass grows on the weirs;

But I was young and foolish, and now am full of tears