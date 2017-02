" Predella " de Mauro Lanza (Intégrale de l'oeuvre et portrait)

Musiques additionnelles :

Mauro Lanza_

Regnum Lapideum_ for seven musicians and electromechanical devices (2016)

Ensemble 2e2m / Dir Pierre Roullier

Live Recording Paris, Auditorium Marcel Landowki April 29th 2016

Mauro Lanza

Regnum vegetabile for sextet and electromechanical devices

Ensemble Mosaik

Berlin, Berghain (04/09/2014)

(Regnum vegetabile follows the model of our previous work Regnum animale, and thus it can be said that it is a sort of second chapter in a reflexion about nature and its conceptualisation.)

Mauro Lanza

Disiecta Membra for six voices (2014)

Neue Vocalsolisten

Live Recording February 5th 2015 Festival ECLAT Theaterhaus Stuttgart

Mauro Lanza

Le nubi non scoppiano per il peso for 9 musicians, soprano, computer-controlled water drops and electronics

Ensemble Court-Circuit, Omo Bello, Dir Jean Deroyer

Oslo Ultima Contemporary Music Festival 11/09/2011