Peggy Lee, un centenaire en comédie musicale

#Today is day 9 of the daily #oneforallfanfare. #oneforall takes us to #columbia #presbyterian #hospital in #newyorkcity #newyork. I was joined there by James Burton III @jb3isms who helped me make this #moment more #powerful. We were there to #honor and thank all the #hospitalworkers who are helping us get through this #pandemic. They work so hard and are our #heroes ! We were also joined by a large group of #motorcycle #members of #redrum who also came to show their #support for the heroes. #thankyou #all as #always. #staysafebehealthy #staystrong #resilience #solidarity #somegoodnews #music #grateful4you