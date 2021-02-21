42e rue
Dimanche 21 février 2021
58 min

Liza Minnelli, née star.

Avec des parents aussi prestigieux que Judy Garland et Vincente Minnelli, Liza Minnelli a grandi au milieu de personnalités d’Hollywood. Elle gagne de sa mère Judy Garland une voix puissante et de son père Vincente Minnelli la capacité de rêver.

Liza Minnelli dans Cabaret de Bob Fosse (1970), © Getty / GAB Archive/Redferns

Une carrière avec d’autres mentors, Kander et Ebb qui signent son « New York New York » et Charles Aznavour avec qui « c’était plus qu’une amitié amoureuse ».

Liza Minnelli et Robert de Niro sur le tournage de New York New York, réalisé par Martin Scorsese
Liza Minnelli et Robert de Niro sur le tournage de New York New York, réalisé par Martin Scorsese , © Getty / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis

Liza Minnelli en 7 vidéos

  • Avec Gene Kelly à 13 ans (1959)
  • Un Emmy Award pour « Liza with a Z » réalisé par Bob Fosse (1972)
  • New York New York  dans le film de Martin Scorcese (1977)
  • The Act aux Tony Awards (1979)
  • Liza’s at the Palace aux Tony Awards (2009)

Bibliographie

.
.
  • Colouring lights - auteur John Kander et Fred Ebb
    Souvenirs du compositeur John Kander et du parolier Fred Ebb racontés à Greg Lawrence.
    Editeur :  Faber and Fab

Prochain Cabaret 42 rue : The Music Man de Meredith Willson, dimanche 28 février en direct du Carreau du Temple (Paris)

The Music Man / Théâtre de la Croix Rousse
The Music Man / Théâtre de la Croix Rousse
  • Avec les voix de Jacques Verzier, Pierre Héritier, Cloé Horry, Suzanne Lyonnet, Grégoire Mour, Benoît Rameau, Pierre Héritier, Louis de Lavignère accompagnées par le pianiste Grégory Kirche

Jean Lacornerie, metteur en scène

The Music Man raconte l’histoire d’un escroc, Harold Hild, qui parcourt les petites villes des États-Unis pour vendre un nouveau concept de « système de pensée » qui permettrait de jouer de la musique sans apprendre. (Opéra de Lyon et Théâtre de la Croix-Rousse).

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h01
    Embraceable you - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    Embraceable you

    Album Gently Label V (8354702) Année 1996
  • 13h05
    Liza - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    Liza

    Album Live at the Olympia in Paris Label A&m (394345-2) Année 1972
  • 13h09
    For me and my gal - Gene Kelly & Liza Minnelli

    For me and my gal

    Année 1959
  • 13h12
    Hello, dolly - JUDY GARLAND
    Judy Garland

    Hello, dolly

    Liza Minnelli
    Album Live at the London Palladium Label Drg Records (DRG-CD-19126) Année 2010
  • 13h15
    Best foot forward : Just a little joint with a juke box - LIZA MINNELLI
    HUGH MARTINcompositeur

    Best foot forward : Just a little joint with a juke box

    BUSTER DAVIS : chef d'orchestre
    Album Best foot forward Label Cadence Année 1963
  • 13h18
    Maybe this time - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    Maybe this time

    Joel Grey, Greta Keller, Liza Minnelli : auteur, Joel Grey : auteur, Greta Keller : auteur
    Album BOF Cabaret Label Mca (MVCM-157) Année 1979
  • 13h23
    If i were in your shoes - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    If i were in your shoes

    Album Maybe This Time Label Capitol (7484432) Année 1988
  • 13h27
    A quiet thing - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    A quiet thing

    John Kander : compositeur, Harold Hastings : chef d'orchestre, Mary Louise Wilson, Cathryn Damon, Robert Kaye, Bob Dishy
    Album Comédie musicale / Flora the red menace Label Rca (09026-60821-2) Année 1992
  • 13h33
    But the world goes 'round - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    But the world goes 'round

    Album Liza's back (in concert) Label J Records (74321 97438 2)
  • 13h37
    Wallflower - LIZA MINNELLI
    John Kandercompositeur

    Wallflower

    Paul Geminiani : chef d'orchestre, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera
    Album The rink (com mus) Label Polydor (823 125-1) Année 1984
  • 13h40
    It's just a matter of time - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    It's just a matter of time

    Album Maybe This Time Label Capitol (7484432) Année 1988
  • 13h43
    The trolly song - LIZA MINNELLI
    Liza Minnelli

    The trolly song

    Album Minnelli on minnelli Label Angel (5249052) Année 2000
  • 13h46
    Archive INA : Liza Minnelli a 50 ans - LIZA MINNELLI & CHARLES AZNAVOUR

    Archive INA : Liza Minnelli a 50 ans

  • 13h47
    Pour faire une jam - CHARLES AZNAVOUR
    Charles Aznavour

    Pour faire une jam

    Liza Minnelli
    Album Integrale du concert au palais des congrès Label Emi (8324262)
  • 13h54
    Clap your hands - LIZA MINNELLI

    Clap your hands

