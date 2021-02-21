Magazine
42e rue
Par Laurent Valière
le dimanche de 13h à 14hComédies musicales
Dimanche 21 février 2021
Liza Minnelli, née star.
Avec des parents aussi prestigieux que Judy Garland et Vincente Minnelli, Liza Minnelli a grandi au milieu de personnalités d’Hollywood. Elle gagne de sa mère Judy Garland une voix puissante et de son père Vincente Minnelli la capacité de rêver.
Une carrière avec d’autres mentors, Kander et Ebb qui signent son « New York New York » et Charles Aznavour avec qui « c’était plus qu’une amitié amoureuse ».
Liza Minnelli en 7 vidéos
- Avec Gene Kelly à 13 ans (1959)
- Avec Judy Garland dans le Judy Garland Show (1963)
- Un Oscar pour "Cabaret" de Bob Fosse (1972)
- Un Emmy Award pour « Liza with a Z » réalisé par Bob Fosse (1972)
- New York New York dans le film de Martin Scorcese (1977)
- The Act aux Tony Awards (1979)
- Liza’s at the Palace aux Tony Awards (2009)
Bibliographie
- Colouring lights - auteur John Kander et Fred Ebb
Souvenirs du compositeur John Kander et du parolier Fred Ebb racontés à Greg Lawrence.
Editeur : Faber and Fab
Prochain Cabaret 42 rue : The Music Man de Meredith Willson, dimanche 28 février en direct du Carreau du Temple (Paris)
- Avec les voix de Jacques Verzier, Pierre Héritier, Cloé Horry, Suzanne Lyonnet, Grégoire Mour, Benoît Rameau, Pierre Héritier, Louis de Lavignère accompagnées par le pianiste Grégory Kirche
Jean Lacornerie, metteur en scène
The Music Man raconte l’histoire d’un escroc, Harold Hild, qui parcourt les petites villes des États-Unis pour vendre un nouveau concept de « système de pensée » qui permettrait de jouer de la musique sans apprendre. (Opéra de Lyon et Théâtre de la Croix-Rousse).
La programmation musicale :
