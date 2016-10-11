Clinton, la comédie musicale, Trump la comédie musicale, et autres comédies musicales d'élections américaines.

Programmation musicale

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin

créé en 1931

Wintergreen for president : choeur

Michael Tilson Thomas, direction

Album : Of Thee I Sing : Let'em eat cake

Référence : CBS

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin

créé en 1931

Love is sweeping the country

Jonathon Lucas

Album : Of Thee I Sing (Broadway Cast Recording)

Référence : DRG Theater

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin

créé en 1931

Of thee I sing

Jack Carson

Album : Of Thee I Sing (Broadway Cast Recording)

Référence : DRG Theater