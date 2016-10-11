42e rue
Dimanche 6 novembre 2016

Clinton, la comédie musicale, Trump la comédie musicale, et autres comédies musicales d'élections américaines.

Clinton the musical

Programmation musicale

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin
créé en 1931
Wintergreen for president : choeur
Michael Tilson Thomas, direction
Album : Of Thee I Sing : Let'em eat cake
Référence : CBS

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin
créé en 1931
Love is sweeping the country
Jonathon Lucas
Album : Of Thee I Sing (Broadway Cast Recording)
Référence : DRG Theater

♫ Of Thee I Sing de George Gershwin
créé en 1931
Of thee I sing
Jack Carson
Album : Of Thee I Sing (Broadway Cast Recording)
Référence : DRG Theater

L'équipe de l'émission :
