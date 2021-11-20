{"xtn2":7,"xtpage":"Studio_sessions::Concert_Generations_France_Musique_le_live_du_20_novembre_2021::interpretations::Schubert_Le_Voyage_d_hiver_D._911_-_21._Das_Wirtshaus_L_auberge","x4":19,"x5":"[Schubert_Le_Voyage_d_hiver_D._911_-_21._Das_Wirtshaus_L_auberge]","x6":"","x7":"[Schubert_Le_Voyage_d_hiver_D._911_-_21._Das_Wirtshaus_L_auberge]","x10":"20220104","x11":"20220104","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"","x16":"[4d8deb333088019761b49fae123ee4388375e8be]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Studio_sessions::Studio_sessions::Schubert_Le_Voyage_d_hiver_D._911_-_21._Das_Wirtshaus_L_auberge","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::Schubert_Le_Voyage_d_hiver_D._911_-_21._Das_Wirtshaus_L_auberge::Studio_sessions"}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fconcert%2Finterpretation%2Fschubert-le-voyage-d-hiver-d-911-21-das-wirtshaus-l-auberge","stationId":"4","model":"expression"}