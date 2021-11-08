Sessions studio
Session studio

Ignacio Gomez Lopez : Beymbe La Fe

Durée : 3 minutes

Ignacio Maria Gomez (guitare, chant) interprète "Beymbe La Fe" de Ignacio Gomez Lopez. Extrait du concert Ocora, Couleurs du Monde donné le 8 novembre 2021 au Carreau du Temple à Paris.

Lynn Adib
