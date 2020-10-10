Concerts
Concert

Guillaume de Machaut : "Biauté qui toutes autres"

5 min
Guillaume de Machaut : "Biauté qui toutes autres"

Le Miroir de Musique interprète "Biauté qui toutes autres", ballade composée par Guillaume de Machaut. Extrait du concert consacré à l'Ars Nova français, donné le 10 octobre 2020 à Royaumont.

Le silence à Royaumont : un endroit idéal pour créer.
L'intégrale du concert
L'Ars Nova français à Royaumont, par le Miroir de Musique
Réfectoire des Moines,Abbaye de Royaumont
Compositeur·rice
Guillaume de Machaut
Artistes