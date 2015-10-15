{"xtn2":6,"xtpage":"Live_Concerts::Alexandre_Tansman_|_Suite_pour_trio_d_anches_Dialogue_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris::interpretations::Alexandre_Tansman_Dialogue_de_la_Suite_pour_trio_d_anche_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris_|_Le_live_de_la_matinale","x4":19,"x5":"[Alexandre_Tansman_Dialogue_de_la_Suite_pour_trio_d_anche_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris_|_Le_live_de_la_matinale]","x6":"","x7":"[Alexandre_Tansman_Dialogue_de_la_Suite_pour_trio_d_anche_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris_|_Le_live_de_la_matinale]","x9":"[1.63.0]","x10":"20180209","xt_tags":"","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Live_Concerts::Concerts::Alexandre_Tansman_Dialogue_de_la_Suite_pour_trio_d_anche_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris_|_Le_live_de_la_matinale_-_4b6f3ebe","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::Alexandre_Tansman_Dialogue_de_la_Suite_pour_trio_d_anche_par_l_Orchestre_de_Chambre_de_Paris_|_Le_live_de_la_matinale::Live_Concerts"}
