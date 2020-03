Anne-Sophie Mutter, Quincy Jones... les hommages à Krzysztof Penderecki

View this post on Instagram

Even though we were the same age, Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki was one of my biggest inspirations of all time & it absolutely breaks my heart to hear about his passing...2018 marked both of our 85th birthdays, & to celebrate, the Szczecin Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra in Poland opened their season with a programme that included the premiere of a piece I wrote with my ‘lil bro @alfredormusic called, “Cosmos”, that was inspired by Penderecki. It was truly a full circle moment because I’d looked up to him for many, many years, & having the opportunity to work on this piece for him was all of the inspiration I needed. Thank you Penderecki for believing in me & for the inspiration you’ve given to many... 📸: @surgos